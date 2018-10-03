Cold front arrives, much cooler temperatures forecast Thursday

DENVER — Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday a cold front quickly arrived and pushed through the metro area dropping temperatures by 15° near Fort Collins.

Cold front has dropped temperatures by 15° already in Fort Collins. The metro area and plains will be 20° cooler as a result of tonight's change.#cowx pic.twitter.com/9a3pxZuatr — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 4, 2018

In Denver, winds gusting over 30 mph – in some cases – spread colder air in from the north.

Gusty wind has pushed in the advertised cooler air. @DENAirport down to 67° compared to 70s ahead of & along the wind shift that will move through the entire Front Range. Thunderstorms will impact a few folks as this temperature drop occurs tonight. #cowx pic.twitter.com/1YgxYo0Cvq — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 4, 2018

Denver’s temperatures Wednesday night will drop into the middle 40s which will be a bit of a chill for the kids at the school bus stops Thursday morning.

A few showers and thunderstorms popped up as a result and the chance of thunderstorms and rain will continue through the night, although the impact is only for a few folks as the storms are very isolated.

These rain chances are what the Pinpoint Weather Team has advertised as the first of a few weather changes for the week ahead. The biggest impact comes this weekend and early next week.