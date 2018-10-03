Cold front arrives, much cooler temperatures forecast Thursday

DENVER — Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday a cold front quickly arrived and pushed through the metro area dropping temperatures by 15° near Fort Collins.
In Denver, winds gusting over 30 mph – in some cases – spread colder air in from the north.
Denver’s temperatures Wednesday night will drop into the middle 40s which will be a bit of a chill for the kids at the school bus stops Thursday morning.
A few showers and thunderstorms popped up as a result and the chance of thunderstorms and rain will continue through the night, although the impact is only for a few folks as the storms are very isolated.
Our interactive radar can help you pinpoint storms nearby.
These rain chances are what the Pinpoint Weather Team has advertised as the first of a few weather changes for the week ahead. The biggest impact comes this weekend and early next week. Continue reading the full forecast.AlertMe