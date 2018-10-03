× Classes canceled for one day following Arapahoe HS student suicides

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe High School community in Centennial is coping with two recent suicides of students.

The Denver Post reports two seniors died three days apart during the past week.

Classes were canceled Wednesday and counselors and were available at the school for students, staff and parents.

The football game Friday night at Cherry Creek has been canceled, according to people who planned to participate in the game.

Arapahoe High School Principal Natalie Pramenko wrote a letter to the community. Here is a portion of that letter:

“Parents, please talk with and listen to your kids and their friends. Please seek help for them or for yourself if you need it. School mental health professionals can assist you or connect you to professionals in the community. We shared this link to resources on our website earlier this week. At this time, we intend for classes to resume on the regular schedule Thursday, October 4, 2018 and we will communicate again should this change. Additional mental health professionals will be at Arapahoe on Thursday and in the days to come for as long as we need. It is important that we come together tomorrow and in the days ahead to support one another. Hug your kids and tell them you love them. Our kids need us. Now more than ever, Warriors take care of one another.”

Suicide resources

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or depression, the following resources are available:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255): Speak with someone who will provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To learn how to help someone in crisis, call the same number.

Colorado Crisis Services Hotline (1-844-493-8255): If you are in crisis or need help dealing with one, call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. When calling Colorado Crisis Services, you will be connected to a crisis counselor or trained professional with a master’s or doctoral degree.

The Trevor Project (1-866-488-7386): A 24/7 resource for LGBT youth struggling with a crisis or suicidal thoughts. The line is staffed by trained counselors.

Colorado Crisis Services Walk-In Locations: Walk-in crisis service centers are open 24/7, and offer confidential, in-person crisis support, information and referrals to anyone in need.

Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline: (1-844-264-5437): The best resource for readers to report suspected child abuse and neglect.

The number serves as a direct, immediate and efficient route to all Colorado’s 64 counties and two tribal nations, which are responsible for accepting and responding to child abuse and neglect concerns. All callers are able to speak with a call-taker 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.