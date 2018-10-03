A cooler and soggy change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front will slide across Colorado tonight bringing gusty wind and rain showers that could linger overnight. There could be a few rumbles of thunder as well. The showers will be with us early on Thursday before some sunshine returns in the afternoon. It will be noticeably cooler with highs in the middle 60s in Denver which is a drop of about 20 degrees.

We will have additional showers possible late on Friday as temperatures stay in the cool 60s.

Then get ready for a wet weekend. We are forecasting more rain late in the day on Saturday. The wettest day looks to be Sunday with showers possible through the day. And, we will have more rain to start the day on Monday before slowly drying out later in the day. Temperatures all three days look to be in the much cooler 50s along with some morning lows that will dip into the cold 30s.

We are watching the forecast closely for Sunday's Rockies game at Coors Field. Right now the outlook is for cool temperatures in the low 50s at the start of the game which will then fall into the 40s later in the game. And, yes, it does appear there will be rain. What we're watching is how much rain, how intense and could it impact the game. We will keep you posted.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.