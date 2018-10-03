× 15th Annual Fresh Hop Festival

The Colorado Brewers Guild, a non-profit trade association representing Colorado craft breweries and brewpubs, and Falling Rock Tap House will host the 15th annual Fresh Hop Festival on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 12 p.m. – close at Falling Rock Tap House (1919 Blake Street, Denver CO 80202).

This unique craft beer event puts the spotlight on fresh hop beers – beers made with whole cone hops that connect with the wort within 24 hours of harvest. Because fresh hop beers are created so quickly after harvest, these seasonal beers have a shorter shelf-life but are fresh and delicious.

Participating breweries include:

Aspen Brewing Company, Boulder Beer Company, Bristol Brewing Company, BURLY Brewing Company, Call to Arms Brewing Company, Capitol Creek Brewery, Chain Reaction Brewing Company, Comrade Brewing Company, Crystal Springs Brewing Company, Dry Dock Brewing Company, Horse & Dragon Brewing Company, Joyride Brewing Company, Liquid Mechanics Brewing Company, Locavore Beer Works, Lone Tree Brewing Company, New Belgium Brewing, Odell Brewing Company, Pagosa Brewing & Grill, Paradox Beer Company, Sanitas Brewing Company, Spice Trade Brewing, Station 26 Brewing Company, Storm Peak Brewing Company, Strange Craft Beer Company, TRVE Brewing Company, Upslope Brewing Company, Verboten Brewing & Barrel Project, West Bound and Down Brewery, Westbound & Down Brewing Company/Cannonball Creek Brewing Company, WestFax Brewing Company, Wibby Brewing, Yampa Valley Brewing Company and more.

Beers will be sold by the glass with 50 cents per pour donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

As one of the main ingredients in beer, whole cone hops are worth the buzz. This festival celebrates beers brewed with fresh hops from the vine, which deliver an unparalleled hop character. From bitter and piney to juicy and citrus forward, beer lovers can expect a wide variety of hoppy flavor, color and style at this year’s Fresh Hop Festival.