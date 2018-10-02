Warm Wednesday ahead with higher rain chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Front Range will keep a slight chance to see an isolated shower this afternoon and evening. Better rain chances will fall in the mountains tonight and into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be another warm day in Denver with highs reaching 81 degrees. Clouds will build in during the afternoon and evening with rain moving in Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

Rain totals will range from a few tenths of an inch on the Front Range to over an inch possible in the mountains.

Rain chances will continue for the rest of the week in Colorado. High temperatures cool to the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday and Friday with a 40 percent chance of rain each day.

A big cool down begins to work its way into Colorado by Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 50s this weekend with a 40 percent chance of rain both days.

High temperatures will cool even more on Monday and Tuesday only reaching the 40s. With overnight lows dropping into the 30s, it is possible some areas will see a rain / snow mix. This system is still far away and a lot can change but the Pinpoint Weather Team is keeping a close eye on it.

