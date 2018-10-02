Shooting near Arapahoe County apartment complex leaves 1 dead

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A shooting near the common area of an apartment complex left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 8500 block of East Evans Avenue.

A spokesperson confirmed to FOX31 that the victim in the shooting was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The investigation is underway and witnesses are being interviewed. Authorities have not released a suspect description or said if there is a threat to the public.

No information about the victim has been released but witnesses say there may have been an argument that led to the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.