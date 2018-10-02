Search for kayaker in Buckingham Lake west of Loveland suspended

LOVELAND, Colo. — The search for a kayaker reported missing on a lake west of Loveland on Sunday has been called off for now.

Boats, dive teams and police dogs spent more than 11 hours searching Buckingham Lake on Monday.

Loveland Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Rick Davis said the shallow private reservoir was thoroughly searched, but crews would resume looking later if there is new evidence to warrant it.

Battalion Chief Michael Cerovski said two people called 911 about 6:30 p.m. Sunday to report they had seen a man in his 50s kayaking there and then saw an empty kayak.

He said searchers didn’t know where the man went into the water. He was visiting friends who live on the lake.