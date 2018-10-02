Rockies to play Thursday, Friday afternoon in NLDS if they beat Cubs

NEW YORK — The Rockies still have some work to do on Tuesday, but Major League Baseball announced the start times for the National League Division Series.

The Rockies play the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field in the one-game wild card.

If the Rockies win, they will advance to the division series against the Milwaukee Brewers and they would play afternoon games on Thursday and Friday.

Game 1 of the best-of-five series would start at 3:07 p.m. Thursday with Game 2 at 2:15 p.m. Friday. Both games would air on FS1.

Game 3 at Coors Field would be at 2:37 p.m. Sunday and avoid a conflict with the Broncos, who play at the New York Jets at 11 a.m. The Rockies game will air on MLB Network.

Start times for a potential Game 4 at Coors Field on Monday and a potential Game 5 in Milwaukee on Oct. 10 will be announced at a later time. Games 4 and 5 would air on FS1.