Rain chances continue through weekend along Front Range

DENVER -- It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday morning before a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

High temperatures will reach about 80 degrees.

The Mountains will be wet with a 50 percent chance of rain along the Interstate 70 corridor. The chances are higher in the southern mountains with highs ranging from 55 to 65 degrees.

There are three to four chances of mountain snow. There could be light accumulation above treeline on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Chances of rain increase on Wednesday and Thursday across the Front Range as the remnants of Hurricane Rosa move across Colorado.

A cold front helps push the moisture across the Front Range and highs drop to 69 degrees on Thursday.

Another cold front hits during the weekend with 40 percent chances of rain and highs in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

A stronger cold front arrives Monday with a rain/snow mix possible south and west of Denver. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 30s.

