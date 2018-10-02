Police investigate shooting inside Fort Collins home as homicide; suspect in custody

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One person was shot and killed during a domestic disturbance inside a home early Tuesday morning, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Blue Leaf Court in the southwest part of the city after 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived a man was found dead. His name and age weren’t released, pending an autopsy by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office and the notification of next of kin.

Police arrested 63-year-old Nancy Baker at the scene without incident. Police earlier said Baker and the victim knew each other but did not say how.

Baker was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and domestic violence and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-416-2195 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.