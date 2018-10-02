Pinpoint Weather tracking a significant change on the way

DENVER — The first freeze of the season is likely early next week and that cold air may bring the city its first snow, too.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has been tracking the changes and continues to update you on social media per the changes that will impact your weekend and early part of next week.

The average first freeze in a year is October 7th, that happens to be the same timing this year. Sunday or Monday may hit the freezing mark for the first time this season in Denver.

Let's look at cold air, shall we? Early next week there will be a big area of cold air to move out of Canada and head toward Colorado. This will likely be Denver's FIRST freeze and possibly create the FIRST snow. #cowx #wywx pic.twitter.com/QicjhHz4hC — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 2, 2018

The mountains will have snow this weekend. It remains possible for Denver and the metro areas to see some snowfall early next week too.

#cowx I'm looking at updated forecast data for late this weekend and early next week…one thing change…do you see it…accumulating snow is no longer just in the Colorado mountains…it is now across metro Denver…October is a fun month pic.twitter.com/zUG4g9wjNz — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) October 2, 2018

Information for those trying to get in a late season climb:

This is quite a change considering the warm forecast from the team for Wednesday, and the rest of the week.