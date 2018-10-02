Phillip Lindsay fined $10,026 for punching Ravens player during scuffle that got him ejected

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay was fined $10,026 for punching a Baltimore Ravens player in week three, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
Lindsay was ejected from the game on Sept. 23 after officials said he threw punches in a pile of players while trying to recover the football.
The incident happened late in the second quarter after Case Keenum was strip-sacked and a scuffle broke out while a pile of players battled for possession of a live ball.
Lindsay dived into the pile late and referees said he punched Ravens’ cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the scuffle. Lindsay for unsportsmanlike conduct and was ejected from the game.
The Broncos were shutout following Lindsay's ejection and fell to the Ravens 27-14.