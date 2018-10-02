Phillip Lindsay fined $10,026 for punching Ravens player during scuffle that got him ejected

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay was fined $10,026 for punching a Baltimore Ravens player in week three, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Lindsay was ejected from the game on Sept. 23 after officials said he threw punches in a pile of players while trying to recover the football.

Fines from last week: #Dolphins DT Akeem Spence, who was ejected vs the #Raiders, was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness … #Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay, who punched Marlon Humphrey, was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2018

.@Broncos Phillip Lindsay was ejected for throwing several punches in the pile. #DENvsBLT pic.twitter.com/XLx1BM7zci — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) September 23, 2018

The incident happened late in the second quarter after Case Keenum was strip-sacked and a scuffle broke out while a pile of players battled for possession of a live ball.

Lindsay dived into the pile late and referees said he punched Ravens’ cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the scuffle. Lindsay for unsportsmanlike conduct and was ejected from the game.

The Broncos were shutout following Lindsay’s ejection and fell to the Ravens 27-14.