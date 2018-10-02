× Man sentenced to prison for DUI, fatal hit-and-run

DENVER — A man who pleaded guilty to drunkenly crashing his car into another vehicle, resulting in the death of the other driver, and then fleeing the scene of the accident, was sentenced Tuesday in Denver District Court.

Terrance Clark, 42, was charged with one count of vehicular homicide-DUI, one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and one count of vehicular homicide-reckless driving.

Clark pleaded guilty in August to one count of vehicular homicide-DUI and to one count of leaving the scene of an accident-resulting in death.

He was sentenced to six years in prison on each count.

On March 6, prosecutors said Clark was driving northbound on Quebec Street near the intersection of Interstate 70 when he rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

The crash caused the stopped vehicle to catch fire, trapping 45-year-old Gaylon Powers inside. Police and fire crews did all they could to get Powers out but were unsuccessful.

Prosecutors said Clark fled the scene on foot, ignoring commands from a police officer who witnessed the crash.

Clark was quickly caught by police and displayed several indications of alcohol impairment, allegedly admitting he had been drinking beer, prosecutors said.