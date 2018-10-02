× I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon after semi went off upper deck on to lower deck of highway

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A crash closed both directions of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon after a semi went off the upper deck of the highway on to the lower deck.

The Colorado Department of Transportation did not know how long the closure would last.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

