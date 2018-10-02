Horse gallops through French bar, overturning chairs, startling diners

CHANTILLY, France — Customers were relaxing at a bar in France until an unexpected patrol galloped in.

The young horse escaped from the Chantilly Racecourse and barged into a sports-betting bar about a mile away.

The short clip shows startled patrons jumping out of their seats and running away from the bucking horse.

The horse’s trainer said the animal has a “penchant for escape”

There weren’t any injuries to the horse or customers and the animal was eventually wrangled in the parking lot.