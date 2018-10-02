Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marla Meridith, celebrity food and lifestyle blogger of MarlaMeridith.com, fell in love with the mountain life and moved her family to the mountains of Telluride, Colorado five years ago. This outdoor wonderland, with its the blue skies and imposing views, as well as her travels throughout the Colorado Rockies and The Alps in Europe, have vastly influenced Marla’s culinary creativity and she shares the best of these mountain meals in her first cookbook, HIGH ALPINE CUISINE. In this collection of more than 75 recipes, Marla takes readers on a journey from her kitchen to a mountain vacation through hearty recipes and beautiful flavors.

Cast-Iron Skillet Cinnamon Rolls with Maple Pumpkin Cream Cheese Frosting

If you have ever experienced the mountains, then you have likely experienced

feeling breathless and well exercised. The great news is you might have also

experienced losing weight no matter what you eat. My friends and I always joke

about how much more we can eat and stay thin living at this altitude. Thank

goodness for that—it makes diving into these crazy-good cinnamon rolls all the

more fun!

Serves 10

Sweet roll dough

3½ cups (437 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

1 (¼-oz [7-g]) package active dry yeast

½ cup (120 ml) whole milk

½ cup (115 g) sour cream

6 tbsp (85 g) unsalted butter, cut into cubes

⅓ cup (60 g) granulated sugar

2 tsp (12 g) salt

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Filling

¾ cup (150 g) light brown sugar, firmly packed

2 tbsp (16 g) ground cinnamon

½ cup (114 g) unsalted butter, melted

Frosting

12 oz (340 g) cream cheese, at room temperature

½ cup (114 g) unsalted butter, at room temperature

⅓ cup (82 g) unsweetened pumpkin purée (not pie filling)

1–2 cups (125–250 g) powdered sugar, sifted (sweeten to taste)

¼ cup (80 g) pure maple syrup

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

½ cup (65 g) toasted walnuts or pecans, optional

To make the dough, combine the flour and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer. Heat the milk, sour cream, butter, granulated sugar and salt in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir occasionally, until just warm, 3 minutes; you do not want it to simmer or boil. Add the milk mixture to the mixer bowl with the flour. Beat with the paddle attachment. Add the egg and beat until a dough forms. Beat for a few minutes until the dough pulls away from the edges of the bowl.

Remove the dough from the mixer bowl with lightly floured hands and place in a large oiled bowl to rise. Cover and let rise in a warm room until the dough has a chance to double in size. This will take about 90 minutes, depending on the temperature of the room. It may take a bit longer if the room is not so warm.

To make the filling, whisk together the brown sugar and cinnamon in a bowl. Coat a 10-inch (25-cm) cast-iron skillet with vegetable oil or cooking spray. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C) with the rack in the middle.

Once the dough has risen, on a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to a roughly 14 x 10-inch (35.5 x 25-cm) rectangle. Brush the dough with some of the melted butter. Make sure to coat the entire rectangle. Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar mixture evenly over the top.

Start to roll the dough from the long edge away from you. Continue to roll until you have a log. Seal the edge with some melted butter. Cut the log until you have about ten 1-inch (2.5-cm)-tall slices. Place the slices into the prepared skillet. Drizzle any remaining butter over the top of the rolls. Bake for 30 minutes uncovered, until the cinnamon rolls are golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool before adding the frosting.

While the rolls are baking, make the frosting. With the paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese, butter and pumpkin together on medium speed until smooth. Add the powdered sugar, maple syrup

and pumpkin pie spice, and beat on low until just combined; increase to medium speed until you have a smooth consistency. Slather the frosting on top of the cooled cinnamon rolls and serve. Top with nuts, if desired