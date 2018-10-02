Halloween and Oktoberfest with the Georgetown Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Halloween Train runs the last three weekends of October. Go to GeorgetownLoopRR.com or call 888-456-6777. Oktoberfest Trains are offered on the last three weekends of October. The also have a free Colorado microbrew beer tasting for all adult riders (root beer for the younger ones) and a free bratwurst or hot dog for all riders. Come enjoy the crisp fall days as you ride on the Georgetown Loop!

And Enjoy the Brand New:

Haunted Mine Adventure

Tales of the Tommyknockers

Begin your haunted journey at the Devil’s Gate Depot Halloween Party hosted by Ghosts of the past, then if you dare take a train ride to the haunted Lebanon Mine. You will be guided through the haunted mine and spooky buildings experiencing the stories that trapped ghosts and wraiths here for all eternity, they may want company ......

Tom has a special offer for Colorado’s Best viewers. You can get a 40% discount for all trains Monday through Friday... From now until October 12th. Just use the code "FOX31FC" when you purchase tickets.