Family searching for murder victim’s chair; Last memory they have

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- The family of a Wheat Ridge murder victim is asking for your help. The last piece of artwork Nicole Lindsey made before she was killed is missing.

The family reached out to the Problem Solvers to try and find the missing chair. It's a piece of artwork that now symbolizes the young woman they miss so much.

Nicole Lindsey was found dead inside her home in July.

The family says it was domestic violence.

Lindsey's loved ones describe her as kind. They also say she was an artist.

“She created, a tool box, she created things out of plastics, she welded," Lindsey's friend Miranda Cruz said.

Lindsey's last project was a wooden chair. That project is now gone. The family says it's missing or stolen.

Lindsey's mom lives miles away in Oregon, and would do anything to get the chair back.

“I’m being told unfortunately that we’ll probably never get it back," Wendy Lindsey, Lindsey's mom said.

Police say the chair was not part of any evidence and they even remember seeing it right before they handed the keys back to the family. The family says when they went to clean out Lindsey's apartment, they never saw the chair.

“I thought that maybe if we get enough word out, someone might see it, or might know, and maybe get some information," Lindsey's mom said.