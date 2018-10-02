Fall foods to feed your skin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician, and clean beauty expert create a few of her go-to fall DIY beauty recipes featuring your favorite fall foods. These simple - yet powerful DIY treatments include a hydrating pumpkin spice face mask, banana almond-milk hair mask, and exfoliating cranberry sugar body scrub.

Pumpkin Spice Face Mask –

1 cup organic pumpkin puree (canned pumpkin)

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp argan oil

Directions- Combine pumpkin puree, honey, turmeric, cinnamon and argan oil in a bowl and thoroughly mix all ingredients. Place in fridge for 1 hour or longer to set. Apply cool mask over face, neck and décolleté, and leave on for 20-30 minutes. Rinse entirely and enjoy soft, smooth, glowing skin.

PRO Product Recommendation- MyChelle Advanced Argan Oil- https://www.mychelle.com/collections/serums-oils/products/advanced-argan-oil

Banana Almond Milk Hair Mask

2 bananas mashed

1/8 cup almond milk

1 tsp macadamia oil

1 tsp almond oil

Directions- In a large bowl, mash bananas into a pureed form. Add almond milk, macadamia oil, and almond oil to the mashed bananas. Place in fridge for 1 hour or longer to set. Stir your mixture before using and apply from scalp to ends, saturating hair completely. Leave on 15 minutes and rinse thoroughly. Shampoo, condition and love your shiny, hydrated hair.

Exfoliating Cranberry Sugar Body Scrub

1 cup table sugar

½ cup raw sugar

¼ cup pureed cranberries

1 tbsp jojoba oil

Directions- Start by mashing your cranberries into a pureed form. Mix table sugar, raw sugar, jojoba oil together. Stir pureed cranberries into your sugar mix. Combine all ingredients into a mason jar or airtight container and use as needed for head-to-toe exfoliation. Keep in fridge to preserve for up to 10 days.

PRO Product Recommendation – Desert Essence 100% Pure Jojoba Oil- https://www.desertessence.com/store/100-pure-jojoba-oil