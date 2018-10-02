Security threat closes Denver Zoo
DENVER — The Denver Zoo closed abruptly Tuesday afternoon for what it says is “a credible security threat.”
Zoo guests and staff were evacuated from the grounds. This happened at around 3:45 p.m.
A number of roads around the zoo were closed to traffic following the large response from the police and fire departments.
Denver police said officers were investigating the situation at the zoo, but said the threat ‘has not been deemed to be credible at this time.’
No incident occurred and the evacuation was precautionary according to a zoo spokesperson.
