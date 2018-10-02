× Security threat closes Denver Zoo

DENVER — The Denver Zoo closed abruptly Tuesday afternoon for what it says is “a credible security threat.”

Zoo guests and staff were evacuated from the grounds. This happened at around 3:45 p.m.

A number of roads around the zoo were closed to traffic following the large response from the police and fire departments.

Denver police said officers were investigating the situation at the zoo, but said the threat ‘has not been deemed to be credible at this time.’

No incident occurred and the evacuation was precautionary according to a zoo spokesperson.

ALERT: Denver Police are investigating a threat to the Denver Zoo that has not been deemed to be credible at this time. The zoo has been evacuated and people/motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. Updates will be provided as they become available. pic.twitter.com/JZBjF7DGKT — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 2, 2018

We’ve had a credible security threat and the Zoo is closed immediately. The safety of our guests, staff and animals is our top priority and we are taking the necessary precautions. — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) October 2, 2018

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

