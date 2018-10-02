Controversial graffiti appears on high school campus wall in Highlands Ranch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- An investigation is underway at a high school in Highlands Ranch after what some people are describing as “racist” graffiti was discovered on a campus wall.

The word and drawing have some people concerned and asking questions.

The term is a combination of the “N” word and igloo.

it was discovered at Mountain Vista High School Monday morning.

The Urban dictionary’s top definition?

An unkempt igloo or a ghetto in Alaska.

Karl Coleman is a new first year freshman football coach at Mountain Vista.

He believes the graffiti at the predominantly white high school was directed toward himself and four other African American football coaches.

FOX31 was not allowed on campus to see the wall this day.

A Douglas County School District spokesperson said, "It is unfortunate that this happened. Because this could cause concern among our community, immediate steps were taken to cover the graffiti and begin the removal process. Mountain Vista High School and the Douglas County School District take this seriously and we are working with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to pursue any leads to identify those responsible."

Coach Coleman says more should have been done. “No letters, no notes or anything like that went out to their parents that this incident had happened. Nothing was said to us directly or we were not brought in to say hey we see this word what is your perspective on it. None of that was happening."

The ACLU says the incident can be used to teach students that words matter.

Those words are now covered.

But not forgotten.

The district tells us there are no surveillance cameras focusing on this wall.

Others are being checked to see if they captured the culprit.

They also tell us they are still investigating and trying to decide if any other actions should be taken.

The sheriff’s office tells us there is no suspect.