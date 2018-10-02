Colorado Springs police officers injured in training exercise at Fort Carson
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Six Colorado Springs police officers were injured during a training exercise at Fort Carson Tuesday afternoon, the police department said. They all had “non-serious injuries.”
Sources told FOX31 that an officer was taken to a hospital and he will be OK.
Reports said this happened on Highway 115 near Gate 12 at Fort Carson.
This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.
