Colorado Springs police officers injured in training exercise at Fort Carson

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Six Colorado Springs police officers were injured during a training exercise at Fort Carson Tuesday afternoon, the police department said. They all had “non-serious injuries.”

Sources told FOX31 that an officer was taken to a hospital and he will be OK.

Exercise: CSPD officers training at Ft Carson. Six officers involved. Non-serious injuries. Lieutenant Black is responding to Gate #12 for media update with our Ft Carson partners. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) October 2, 2018

Reports said this happened on Highway 115 near Gate 12 at Fort Carson.

