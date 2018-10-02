× Colorado comedian is 1st woman to win Boston Comedy Festival

DENVER — For the first time in the history of the Boston Comedy Festival, a female comedian took home the competition’s top prize — and she’s from Colorado!

Nancy Norton lives in Boulder County. She’s been a comedian for 30 years. At this year’s Boston Comedy Festival, she placed 1st among 48 other contestants.

“I just really got in a playful space and had a good time,” she explained. “And it paid off!”

By winning 1st place, Norton took home a $10,000 prize.

“You’re judged on originality, audience response and stage presence,” Norton explained.

Here in Colorado, Norton performs regularly at Comedy Works.

“It takes a village to raise a kid and it takes a village to raise a comedian and we have a supportive comedy community,” she said.

Norton has some upcoming performances at Comedy Works this month. You can learn more about them by clicking here.