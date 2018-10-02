Castle Rock names future park for fallen Douglas County deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock town council unanimously voted Tuesday night to honor fallen Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish with a lasting tribute to his memory.

A future park will be named after Parrish. He was shot and killed during an ambush attack on Douglas County deputies on December 31, 2017.

Hundreds of Castle Rock residents went online during a public feedback period to support naming the park after Parrish.

A groundbreaking ceremony is expected in October at an open field along Low Meadow Boulevard.

“Zach spent a lot of time with his daughters and his family at parks, so it was very fitting to have a park named after Zach in his memory and his honor,” said Castle Rock police chief Jack Cauley.

Parrish was a Castle Rock police officer before becoming a deputy. Cauley says Parrish’s widow, Gracie, gave the naming her blessing. The naming is a reminder to the public of the risk law enforcement officers face every day to keep the public safe.

“In years to come ... people will visit that park and they’ll know that Zach sacrificed his life for protecting our community,” Cauley said.

The park is expected to be open by summer of 2019.