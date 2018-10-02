Adams County deputy assaulted inside gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – An Adams County Deputy is recovering after being assaulted and punched by a suspect inside a gas station.

“I was in shock. I think I’m still in shock,” Stinker employee, Francesca Martinez said.

It started off as a routine Tuesday morning for Martinez. She works the cash register at the Stinker gas station off 72nd Ave and Highway 2 in Commerce City. But just before 9 a.m. chaos unfolded.

“The guy ran in and was saying that the cops were after him,” Martinez said.

A deputy spotted a suspect who ran from authorities last week, with outstanding warrants, and chased after him into the convenience store. Witnesses heard the deputy give verbal commands for the man to stop. But he didn’t listen – and instead got aggressive.

“The guy was trying to throw the candy rack at the deputy. He was yelling – you want to fight? Let’s fight. That’s when the officer reached around and tased him. It still didn’t take him down,” Martinez said.

Martinez then saw the suspect punch the deputy in the face. He tried to radio for help.

“His walkie-talkie literally flew across the floor so there was no way of him calling for backup,” Martinez said.

That’s when Martinez got on the phone to alert authorities one of their deputies was in danger.

“When I got here were probably 30 to 40 cops here,” Stinker Assistant Manager, Crystal Haas said.

Multiple officers responded. Martinez and Haas are grateful the deputy wasn’t seriously injured, and that the frantic situation ended with an arrest.

“I’m glad the officer is okay,” Martinez said.

“They risk their lives for us every single day. They’re out there fighting for us and making sure we’re safe on the streets,” Haas said.

The Adams County Deputy has been released from the hospital, but still has a cut lip and bruises on his face from the assault.

The suspect is now facing a number of charges, including assault on a peace officer.