With Halloween upon us, we’ve built a 2018 Haunted Attraction guide for you to better explore Colorado’s spooks and scares! We’ll continue adding to this page throughout October.

Elitch Gardens Fright Fest

For some awesome family fun, look no further than Elitch Gardens for its annual Fright Fest! Each October, the theme park transforms into ‘Family By Day and Fright By Night’! It celebrates the season with spooky attractions for 5 weekends through Halloween!

Learn more about its ‘Family By Day’ events by clicking here and its ‘Fright By Night’ events by clicking here.

LOCATION: 2000 Elitch Circle, Denver, CO 80204

13th Floor Haunted House & City of the Dead/Asylum

This year Denver-based Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group brought back two of the spookiest haunts in Colorado: The 13th Floor and City of the Dead & Asylum. City of the Dead and Asylum combined into one haunt while 13th Floor continued to operate from its bigger location

The 13th Floor is considered Denver’s largest haunted house and has been named as one of the scariest in the country. You can learn more about it by clicking here.

Asylum merging with City of the Dead can be found on its campus at the Mile High Flea Market. This site features plenty of new scares this year! Learn more by clicking here.

LOCATION:

13th Floor: 3400 E. 52nd Avenue, Denver CO 80216

City of the Dead/Asylum: 7007 E 88th Ave., Henderson, CO 80640

Haunted Field of Screams

The Haunted Field of Screams is back open for the season in Thornton! This attraction features plenty of scares on its 40-acre corn field, including: Dead Man’s Maze, Zombie Paintball Massacre, CarnEvil in the Corn and Condemned. This year it also has two 5-minute escape rooms. You can learn more by visiting the Haunted Field of Screams’ website.

LOCATION: 10451 McKay Road, Thornton, CO 80233

The Reinke Bros Haunted Mansion

After a 4-year hiatus, Denver’s oldest haunted house is back open for business! The Reinke Bros Haunted Mansion is a family favorite — great for all age groups (especially the kiddos!). It’s now celebrating its 50th season.

LOCATION: 5663 S. Prince Street, Littleton, CO 80120