2 pedestrians killed in separate accidents in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two pedestrians were killed after being hit by vehicles in separate accidents on Monday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Just before 9 p.m., a pedestrian was hit at Federal Boulevard and West 52nd Avenue. The person was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Southbound Federal Boulevard was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Later, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on southbound Interstate 25 south of Speer Boulevard.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

The names, ages and gender of both victims have not been released.