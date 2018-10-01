× What’s next for the Rockies and how to get tickets

DENVER — The Rockies were unable to get a crucial tie-breaking win for the National League West title in Los Angeles Monday, meaning they will immediately head to Chicago for the NL wild-card game. The Dodgers took the NL West crown for the sixth consecutive year.

Now, the Rockies will face the Cubs at Wrigley Field Tuesday.

Cubs tickets are especially hard to find. The team is offering a program in which one pays a refundable $50 fee to get a chance to buy postseason tickets.

If the Rockies defeat the Cubs, they will face the Brewers at Miller Park in Milwaukee Thursday for the first game of the National League Division Series.

The second game of the NLDS would also be in Milwaukee before Coors Field would host the third game on Sunday, Oct. 7.

The Brewers and Rockies have both established sites for postseason ticket sales.

Should the Rockies win the NLDS, they will face either the Atlanta Braves or the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

The winner of the NLCS goes to the World Series, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 23 on FOX31.