× Weld County man sentenced to 60 years for double homicide

GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for his role in the 2015 homicides of two Oklahoma men.

The 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing Monday.

39-year-old Jack Larkin pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in July. He and his half-brother, Samuel Pinney, planned a marijuana-smuggling killing in rural Weld County in October 2015, the DA’s office said.

Pinney was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in June. He received two life sentences.

“Investigators believe Larkin and Pinney set up a fake drug deal to lure Joshua Foster to Colorado to buy marijuana to sell in Oklahoma, where he was from. Larkin and Pinney planned to rob Foster and kill him. Foster’s friend, Zach Moore, who was also from Oklahoma, was with Foster at the time of the fake deal and was also killed,” the DA’s office said.

After the killings, investigators believe Pinney drove the men’s bodies to a remote area in one of the victim’s truck and lit the vehicle and the bodies on fire.

Larkin will serve 30 years in prison for each of the deaths for a total sentencing of 60 years. A judge said the sentences must be served consecutively.

“This whole case is just senseless,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Wrenn said in a statement. “The two victims are dead because these defendants were greedy and clearly would do anything for money. Though nothing will ever bring these victims back, I hope the victims’ families can truly start a new journey of

finding closure now that these defendants are behind bars.”

Three other co-defendants with less severe charges have already been sentenced in the case: Samantha Simmons, Jordan Johnson and Nathaniel Youngman.

Simmons was sentenced to four years supervised probation for accessory to crime. Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison for menacing. Youngman was sentenced to three years of supervised probation for conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.