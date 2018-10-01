Vote to help the historic Tabor Opera House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE COUNTY — The historic Tabor Opera House in Leadville needs your help to win $150,000.

The site is one of 20 historic places in the running for Partners in Preservation’s annual nationwide voting campaign called, ‘Vote Your Main Street’.

“Partners in preservation is a program that helps communities like ours rehabilitate old buildings,” said Stephanie Spong, President of the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation. “We’re the only one in Colorado so you don’t have to worry about dissing another Colorado entity,” she added with a smile.

In the month-long national awareness campaign, people can go online and vote for the site of their choosing.

The top vote getter will receive the grant money.

“It would help so much,” Spong said.

The money would help repair the building’s aging facade.

As of October 1, the Tabor Opera House was in the lead.

You can help it out by voting - which you can do by clicking here.