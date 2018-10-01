Video shows New York Dunkin’ employee dumping water on sleeping homeless man

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A Dunkin’ employee has been suspended after the worker was caught on camera dumping water on a man who was sleeping in the store.

The video was taken Sunday night at a Dunkin in Syracuse, New York where a man had his head down on the table and his phone charging next to him. A worker comes up and pours a pitcher of water on the man who immediately stumbles up.

The man can be heard laughing off camera.

“How many times I’ve got to tell you to stop sleeping in here, my (profanity),” the worker says to the man who had been sleeping. “You’re here all day. How many times do the people and the customers have to tell you to stop sleeping in here.”

He goes on to tell the man that he’s not going to call the cops. He just wants him to get out.

The man, identified by Syracuse.com as Jeremy Dufresne, is homeless and has a struggle with mental illness. According to the report, he stops at the store to charge his phone and on Sunday he was charging it to call his mother.

“He probably had some personal problems of his own and needed someone to talk to,” Dufresne told the website about the worker. “And he took it out on someone else, like me.”

The worker has not been identified.

In a statement, the owner of the Dunkin’ franchise said that they were “extremely disturbed by the behavior of our employees captured in the video.”