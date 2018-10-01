Victim identified in fatal east Denver shooting

DENVER — The man who was killed in a shooting in east Denver last week has been identified. Andro Charles Lowate, 25, died following the shooting on the 1300 block of North Yosemite Street on Sept. 26.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said after the shooting, Lowate was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Autopsy results show Lowate died from a gunshot wound. The manner of death is listed as homicide.

Police said the shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. in an alley near East 13th Avenue and Yosemite Street not too far from the Community College of Aurora.

Police have not released information about a suspect.

The homicide remains under investigation.