The Mile High Grilled Cheese and Beer Fest is Saturday October 6th and the event brings together chefs from across the city to compete for the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich while guests get to sample a variety of grilled cheese and beer.



When (day and time): October 6 session 1: 2-5pm session 2: 6-9pm

Where: Denver Rock Drill

Cost: varies depending on ticket type