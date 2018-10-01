Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make a Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie.

Catch Chef David's new show "From Scratch" Saturdays at 3pm on Channel 2.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie

What you Need

For The Filling

1 3/4 pounds rhubarb, cut into 3/4-inch-thick pieces (5 cups)

8 ounces strawberries, coarsely chopped (1 cup)

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

3 Tablespoons AP Flour

1/4 teaspoon finely grated orange zest, plus 1 tablespoon orange juice

For The Crust

1 recipe Pie Crust (Makes two crusts, one for the bottom, one for the top)

All-purpose flour, for surface

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces

1 large egg, lightly beaten, for egg wash, plus 1 tablespoon cool water

Sanding sugar, for sprinkling (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Make the filling: Mix together rhubarb, strawberries, granulated sugar, cornstarch, zest and juice, and salt.

Make the crust: Roll out 1 disk pie crust to a 1/8-inch thickness on a lightly floured surface. Fit dough into a 9-inch pie plate. Pour in filling; dot top with butter. Refrigerate while making top crust.

Roll remaining disk of pie crust to a 1/8-inch thickness on a lightly floured surface. Cut into at least 15 1/2-inch-wide strips using a fluted pastry cutter.

Lay 8 strips across pie. Fold back every other strip, and lay a horizontal strip across the center of the pie. Unfold folded strips, then fold back remaining strips. Lay another horizontal strip across pie. Repeat folding and unfolding strips to weave a lattice pattern. Repeat on remaining side.

Trim bottom and top crusts to a 1-inch overhang using kitchen shears, and press together to seal around edges. Fold edges under, and crimp as desired. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Brush crust with egg wash, and sprinkle generously with sanding sugar. Bake pie on middle rack, with a foil-lined baking sheet on bottom rack to catch juices, until vigorously bubbling in center and bottom crust is golden, about 1 hours. (Loosely tent with foil if you notice the crust is browning too quickly.) Enjoy!

*The New Cookbook from Chef David, “From Scratch” is available now exclusively through Amazon!