Hurricane Rosa to deliver a week of unsettled weather to Denver, Front Range

DENVER -- The weather in Denver and along the Front Range this week will involve the remnants of Hurricane Rosa, a low pressure system from the West Coast and a cold front.

That means Colorado's weather will be unsettled throughout the week.

On Monday, there will be fog, cloud cover and a 20 percent chance of rain in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Highs will reach about 76 degrees.

The mountains can expect rain and thunderstorms with highs ranging from 55 to 65 degrees. Snow levels start high, then drop by mid- to late week.

Tuesday and Wednesday look similar across the Front Range and the mountains.

A cold front on Thursday and Friday helps to focus the moisture across the Front Range as highs drop into the 60s. Snow levels in the mountains fall to 12,000 feet.

Another cold front hits over the weekend. Saturday starts dry with a 20 percent chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Sunday looks wetter with cooler highs in the 50s.

The Sunday-Monday cold front could deliver the first freeze and snow to the Front Range.

