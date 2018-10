Paula’s Picks: Avelina Creates 3-Course Meal for World Veggie Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oct. 1st is World Vegetarian Day, but Avelina is offering a beautiful 3-course meal for $40 all week long! Exec. Chef Josh Oakley and Managing Partner Karen Pence show off the Beet Tartar, Truffle Potato Agnolotti, and Coconut Pumpkin Panna Cotta. Avelina is located in LoDo at 1550 17th Street. For reservations, call 720-904-6711.