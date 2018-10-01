Orange and purple Monday: Huge sports day for Broncos, Rockies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be an orange and purple Monday in Denver as the Broncos and Rockies take center stage in two pivotal games, making for one of the biggest sports days in the Mile High City.

First up will be the Rockies, who will play the Dodgers in Los Angeles just after 2 p.m. to determine the National League West title.

The Rockies are trying to win the division title for the first time in their 26-season history. The Rockies and Dodgers finished the regular season with 91-71 records.

The Rockies got into position by winning nine of their last 10 games to force the one-game playoff after getting swept by the Dodgers in the last meeting between the teams.

If the Rockies win Monday, they will open the best-of-five National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at Coors Field.

If the Rockies lose, they will be the second wild card and would play the loser of the National League Central tiebreaker between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers and Cubs finished tied at 95-67 and will play for the Central title just after 11 a.m. in Chicago.

The wild-card game will be played Tuesday night in Chicago or Milwaukee with the winner playing the Cubs-Brewers winner in the National League Division Series starting Thursday.

In 2007, the Rockies beat the San Diego Padres in 13 innings in a play-in game to get into the playoffs. They then swept the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks to reach the World Series.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Broncos will then step into the spotlight when they play the rival Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football."

The Chiefs (3-0) lead the Broncos (2-1) by one game in the AFC West.

It will be a stiff test for the Broncos defense as it faces Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown 13 touchdown passes this season.

"Whenever I go into a game, no matter big or small, I got an agenda," Broncos linebacker Von Miller said. "I'm trying to do something legendary every game. I'm trying to make game-changing plays every week.

"He's throwing the hell out of the ball. He's running around left and right. Don't think he's scrambling for yards like (Russell) Wilson. He's trying to buy time."

The Broncos will have to put a lot of pressure on Mahomes. Offensively, quarterback Case Keenum will have to step up things after a less-than-stellar performance against the Baltimore Ravens last week.

Kickoff is at 6:15 p.m. at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.