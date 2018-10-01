× One dead after fire at Denver apartment building

DENVER — A woman has died following a fire at a mid-rise apartment building in Denver’s Baker neighborhood.

The fire began Saturday night on the ninth floor of a building on the 300 block of West Ellsworth Avenue, the Denver Fire Department said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. On Monday afternoon, DFD said the woman had died.

DPD is working with the Denver Police Department to investigate the fire, which forced people inside the complex to evacuate from the building.

“I heard a boom. I jumped up out of my bed because I thought it was a wreck. So by the time I got out of my bed and looked out the window, I [saw] all the firetrucks,” said a resident of the seventh floor.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire.