Officials: Two Elk Fire human caused, 100 percent containment expected

MINTURN, Colo. — The Two Elk Fire burning on the hillsides above Minturn has not grown in two days, the Upper Colorado River Fire Management Unit (UCRFM) said Monday.

The fire began around 1 p.m. Saturday and quickly grew to 26.5 acres. Officials said full containment is now impending.

“Today, firefighters will finish mopping-up line by extinguishing any remaining hots spots along the perimeter of the fire. One helicopter is on standby and available if needed, and one engine continues to patrol the fire area and will remain in place through tomorrow morning,” UCRFM said Monday.

Cool temperatures, cloudy skies and moisture forecast throughout the remainder of Monday and through the week are expected to help crews. A number of local agencies have been fighting the fire.

In its Monday statement, UCRFM said the wildfire is human caused and under investigation.

25 people are currently assigned to fight the fire.

The Minturn Shooting Range/Two Elk Shooting Area remain closed, as does Two Elk Trail and Cougar Ridge Trail.