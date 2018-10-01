× New poll, increased funding raises hopes for Mike Coffman campaign

DENVER — Incumbent Republican Congressman Mike Coffman has received a lot of bad news lately. The New York Times had him trailing double digits to his Democrat opponent Jason Crow. The two are in a battle for Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, which covers part of the Denver suburbs.

Last week, The Congressional Leadership Fund, a Super PAC devoted to electing Republicans nationwide, announced they are pulling $1 million worth of commercials.

Inside Coffman’s campaign, however, there is still a belief he can win. Why? Internal polling and new money.

Before reading any further, one should know that internal polling, when reported publicly, should be met with skepticism. Campaigns have motives for releasing data, usually to keep a candidate in the race.

The latest internal poll obtained by FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George was taken Sept. 11-13, 2018 by The Tarrance Group, well before the Kavanaugh hearings occurred in Washington.

Congressman Coffman stands with a 48 percent favorable and 43 percent unfavorable rating among district voters. That favorable rating is lower than 2016 (52 percent), when Coffman won reelection, but on par with his reelection win in 2014.

The poll acknowledges Coffman’s unfavorable rating is up – Coffman had an unfavorable rating of 29 percent in 2016. It sits at 43 percent today among voters in his district.

The poll puts blame squarely on President Donald Trump for the uptick and adds the “political environment in the district is worse than it was in 2016.”

According to a memo from last month, “The difference in his unfavorable ratings this cycle is that the national environment and views of President Trump have caused his negatives to be higher among registered Democrats, and he currently stands with an 80 percent unfavorable rating among Democrats.”

So why is this poll good news for Coffman? Independents.

According to the memo, 48 percent of independents have a positive impression of Congressman Coffman.

HEAD TO HEAD WITH THE DEMOCRAT AND MONEY

According to the numbers, Coffman is down 46 percent to 45 percent to Crow in a head-to-head match-up with 9 percent undecided.

That puts the race in a statistical dead heat, according to the Terrance Group, because there is a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percent.

Coffman’s campaign team says, “The reports of Mike Coffman’s demise are greatly exaggerated,” party because of the poll and new money coming into the race.

The National Association of Realtors put $600,000 into the race on Coffman’s behalf recently, after polling. Their TV buy started on Sept. 26. They’re also doing mail advertising, per FEC IEC reports. The bipartisan non-profit organization No Labels announced last week that it is spending $1 million in support of Coffman.

Moreover, increased activity by the NRCC is being reported.

Coffman’s district usually votes Democrat, especially on the federal level. But it also has a history of voting for Congressman Coffman. President Obama, Secretary Clinton and Governor Hickenlooper all won Coffman’s district in the past during years in which Coffman also won.