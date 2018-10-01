Meet the sled dog puppies from Snow Mountain Ranch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out this fun segment as we meet the puppies in training for Snow Mountain Ranch, The YMCA of the Rockies

Do you dream of yelling “Mush!” to your team of huskies in the blinding snow while on the trail of the Iditarod? Live out a (scaled-down) version of your dream by dog sledding at Snow Mountain Ranch this winter! Please note that we have limited availability for this activity and advance reservations are required. We recommend calling to book your ride as soon as possible.

Short Dog Sled Ride: Our short rides are for guests who are new to the dog sledding experience and those wanting a whole-family experience. The short ride consists of a 2 mile trail that winds through open meadows with breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. Short rides are Monday mornings and Saturday mornings. The presentation begins at 8:30 am and rides begin around 9:15 am. During rides, a craft, movie, outdoor fire, and hot cocoa are available. The presentation is open to everyone.