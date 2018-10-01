Man killed in Loveland double shooting identified

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Larimer County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a Loveland double shooting last week.

38-year-old Clarence Westbrook, of Loveland, died from a shotgun wound to his abdomen extending to his chest. His manner of death was determined to be homicide.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 27, the Loveland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Alpine Meadows Court.

When law enforcement arrived, Westbrook was found dead from a gunshot wound and a second man was found to have been shot.

Adrian Guzman, 35, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Larimer County Jail on allegations of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a previous offender. The injured man was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.