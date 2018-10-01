Live coverage: Broncos face Chiefs in AFC West battle

DENVER — The Broncos are back home to face the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West rivalry game at Broncos Stadium on Monday night.

Penalties hurt the Broncos in last weeks 27-14 loss to the Ravens in Baltimore. The Broncos will have to put them in check if they want to beat Patrick Mahomes and the red-hot Chiefs.

Mahomes has been the hottest quarterback in the league over the last three weeks. According to Tick Pick, because of Mahomes’ success, the average price for tickets to Monday night’s game is $87 – a 32 percent increase from week one.

