LIST: Stores closed on Thanksgiving this year

DENVER — A number of stores have announced they will not be open on Thanksgiving Day, bucking a trend that had many national chains opening the day before Black Friday.

Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 22 this year. According to BestBlackFriday.com, a number of national stores will not be open that day. The list of stores with Colorado locations is below:

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn (majority of stores)

Guitar Center

H&M

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

IKEA

JOANN Stores

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

West Marine

Increased online shopping has reduced the need for stores to be open on the holiday. Some stores said they simply wanted employees to be able to spend time with friends and family.

“As an appreciation of all the hard work our employees do over the course of the year, we have always closed on Thanksgiving to give our employees a chance to relax and enjoy time with their families,” Costco told BestBlackFriday.com.

Note that the number of stores closed on Thanksgiving may increase as the holiday nears.