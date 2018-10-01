LIST: Stores closed on Thanksgiving this year

DENVER — A number of stores have announced they will not be open on Thanksgiving Day, bucking a trend that had many national chains opening the day before Black Friday.
Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 22 this year. According to BestBlackFriday.com, a number of national stores will not be open that day. The list of stores with Colorado locations is below:
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn (majority of stores)
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- IKEA
- JOANN Stores
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- West Marine
Increased online shopping has reduced the need for stores to be open on the holiday. Some stores said they simply wanted employees to be able to spend time with friends and family.
“As an appreciation of all the hard work our employees do over the course of the year, we have always closed on Thanksgiving to give our employees a chance to relax and enjoy time with their families,” Costco told BestBlackFriday.com.
Note that the number of stores closed on Thanksgiving may increase as the holiday nears.