Kayaker reported missing from Buckingham Lake west of Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — A kayaker was reported missing from a lake west of Loveland on Sunday night, officials said.

Loveland Fire Rescue said it received a report of a missing kayaker at Buckingham Lake just before 6:30 p.m.

Batallion Chief Michael Cerovski said two people at the lake reported seeing a man in his mid-50s kayaking.

An empty kayak was found floating on the lake, but the man was not found.

By 8:40 p.m., a rescue attempt was called off and Loveland Fire Rescue switched into a recovery mode, Cerovski said.

The Larimer County Dive Rescue Team, Loveland Police Department, Berthoud Fire Protection District, Larimer County park rangers and Thompson Valley Emergency Medical Services assisted in the search.

Divers were pulled from the 60-degree water after nightfall and a boat equipped with sonar was used to search for the man.

A search dog also walked the perimeter of the lake, but no one was found.

The search was called off Sunday night and will resume Monday morning.