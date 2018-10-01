Ice castles returning to Dillon in December

DILLON, Colo. — A favorite pastime from last winter is returning to Colorado. Ice Castles are expected to open in Dillon in late December.

The Utah-based company that runs the operation said Ice Castles is expected to bring tens of thousands of people to Dillon this winter, generating an economic impact of about $3 million for businesses in the area.

“Beginning in late November, professional ice artisans will begin growing and harvesting up to 10,000 icicles each day to create the life-size fairytale playgrounds. The Dillon Ice Castles location will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and towers that reach up to 40 feet high. LED lights frozen inside 25 million pounds of ice twinkle to music at night,” Ice Castles LLC said in a statement Monday.

Last winter, the Ice Castles quickly became a popular destination during its first year in Colorado. Tickets cost between $16 and $25 last year. Pricing for this year has not been announced.

The company also plans to open Ice Castles in Utah, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Alberta this winter.