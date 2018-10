× Hogtoberfest

First ever Hogtoberfest – it’s a fundraising event for Hog Haven Farm. Hog Haven farm is a hog rescue for piggies from all over the country.



All proceeds will go directly toward winter prep for the pigs, hay, straw, winter vaccinations and materials for insulation on shelters.

Hogtoberfest

October 6th @ 2PM

LFX Filmworks, 1701 31st Street, Denver CO 80216

Cost: $20 per person in advance, $25 at the door