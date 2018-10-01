Fit over 50

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A seasoned author realized there were no fitness books aimed at people his age so he decided to write one of his own called Just Move. Author Jim Owen and his wife Stanya have been married for 50 years and they say fitness is one of the reasons their marriage has endured the test of time. You can get Just Move at JustMoveForLife.com or at Amazon, the Tattered Cover and Barnes and Noble.