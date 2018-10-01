Denver Mayor’s race getting more names, attention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The 2019 race to become Mayor of Denver is getting more interesting.

Former State Senator Penfield Tate announced over the weekend he will be running against Mayor Hancock and others in an increasingly crowded field.

During the Broncos Monday Night Football Game, Tate is running a commercial announcing his candidacy.

"His behavior has drawn into question his ability to lead," Tate told FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George.

But Tate said the February text messaging scandal involving Hancock and a Denver Police Detective is not the main reason he is running. He wants to challenge Hancock on these three issues: Affordably Housing, Rising Crime Rates, and Gentrification Controversies.

"There has been a lack of leadership and a lack of planning," Tate said.

Tate joins a growing field: Stephan Evans, also known as Chairman Seku; Marcus Giavanni; Kalyn Heffernan; and Kayvan Khalatbari are already in the race.

Denver Chamber of Commerce President Kelly Brough is also rumored to be considering a run and community activist Lisa Calderon tells FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George she will decided by the end of December.

"He'll have to work harder, work smarter than he ever has before," Andy Boian, a FOX31 Political Analyst said.

Boian says Mayor Hancock's text messaging scandal opened him up to criticism, not to mention the fact he is running for a third term - which is an automatic liability.

" After a second term people are starting to get unsettled, feeling like they could see a change," Boian said.

But Boian added the Mayor is without the favorite. Hancock has maintained strong connections in many different political circles and has raised hundreds of thousands for his reelection campaign so far.

As for the Mayor? He seemed to welcome the competition Monday.

"It doesn't surprise me that people want to be mayor it's a great city, I'm excited to put our record out there," Hancock told St. George.