Cardi B turns herself in to police after alleged fight at New York strip club

NEW YORK — Cardi B turned herself in to police on Monday in connection to a fight at a New York strip club.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, will turn herself in to police in Flushing, sources confirmed to PIX11.

Almanzar allegedly ordered an attack on two bartenders at a strip club on Aug. 29, said police sources.

Cardi B was at the venue to watch a Migos performance when she told allegedly had members of her entourage to attack the women with bottles and chairs, TMZ reports.

The two women, who TMZ identified as Jade and Baddie Gi, required medical care after the attack.

One of the bartenders is believed to have slept with Almanzar’s husband Offset, a member of Migos, according to TMZ.

The attack was "spontaneous" and was triggered after someone threw a drink.

Almanzar will likely face reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct charges, TMZ reports.